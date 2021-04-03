It’s exciting at both ends of the Sky Bet Championship table as the 2020/21 season edges towards its endgame. A handful of games could decide who goes up and who stays up.

It’s as simple as that. A handful of games will decide both ends of the table. Indeed, teams could find out their next-season future even sooner than that if games go/don’t go their way in the short-term.

It’s particularly tight down at the bottom of the Championship with 11 points separating the bottom five sides.

The situation at the bottom of the Championship

Wycombe, on 30 points trail the safety zone by, when goal difference is taken into account, effectively 10 points. They have seven games left to fight for their Championship future.

Sheffield Wednesday are two points ahead of the Chairboys and are seven points adrift of the safety of 21st place. Unlike Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe outfit, Darren Moore’s Owls are on a slide and not looking too good.

All the sides in the drop zone are chasing down Coventry City on 39 points with Wycombe and Sheffield Wednesday 9 and 7 points behind them respectively. However, it is 22nd-placed Rotherham that Sun reporter Alan Nixon thinks hold the key in the coming relegation battle.

Nixon indicates key factor he thinks controls relegation fight

Nixon’s thoughts on the relegation matter can be seen here in the following tweet:

Revolves around Rotherham games in hand. Will pick up some points in them. Can they win a couple? If they do … begin to worry for Coventry after yesterday’s result. https://t.co/1HDj8d848h — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 3, 2021

Rotherham’s games in hand have come about due to the necessity of having to postpone some of their games due to Covid protocols. The Millers sit on 35 points, four behind Coventry in 21sat and three in front of South Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield Wednesday in 23rd.

The key factor that Nixon is alluding to is that they have only played 35 games as opposed to the abovementioned duo’s 38 completed games. It is that difference of three games that Nixon thinks could be a seal on the Championship relegation battle if they get three points out of a couple of those games.

All-in-all, it makes for a very exciting close to the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship season,