Luton Town lost 2-0 at Derby County in the Championship last night.

Luton Town have proved to be one of the Championship’s most inconsistent sides so far this season. Prior to last night, they’d won their previous two to-nil, but would come undone at Pride Park.

Championship strugglers Derby County scored a goal either side of half-time to claim a comfortable home win – their first in seven Championship outings.

The defeat leaves Luton Town in 13th and puts a stop to any distant play-off hopes that fans might have had before kick-off.

Of a number of poor individual performances, Glen Rea’s name seemed to crop up a lot more than others – the 26-year-old has been deployed in a number of positions this season, playing in the defence last night.

It didn’t work though – Nathan Jones hauled Rea off after less than an hour last night.

See what these Luton Town fans had to say on Twitter about his performance:

Periodic reminder that Glen Rea is not a Championship standard player… — Matthew Piggins (@Mattdros) April 2, 2021

Glen Rea once again. I’m afraid the ship has sailed with him this season. Far more poor games than good ones 👋🏻👋🏻 #COYH — Kev Lennon (@kevlennon1) April 2, 2021

Stop starting Glen rea, he is just not good enough https://t.co/k37Wpt8xX8 — Ethan (@ChauhanEthan) April 2, 2021

I will never understand starting Glen Rea at centre back in a three. It never works and we always seem to concede early when we do. — Luton Town Fans (@LutonTownFans) April 2, 2021

Why are we never sharp after international break. No doubt about it this is a poor Derby side and we’re gifting them opportunities. At no single point has Rea proved he’s cut out at centre-back, so why on earth did we set up that way. — We Are Luton Town (@wearelutontown) April 2, 2021

REA is a defensive midfielder never ever a CB #comeonnathan — TEAM LUTON (@LutonTeam) April 2, 2021

Pearson & Rea again 🙈 #COYH — Kev Lennon (@kevlennon1) April 2, 2021