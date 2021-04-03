Luton Town lost 2-0 at Derby County in the Championship last night.

Luton Town have proved to be one of the Championship’s most inconsistent sides so far this season. Prior to last night, they’d won their previous two to-nil, but would come undone at Pride Park.

Championship strugglers Derby County scored a goal either side of half-time to claim a comfortable home win – their first in seven Championship outings.

READ: Tony Pulis shares hilarious Arsene Wenger story

The defeat leaves Luton Town in 13th and puts a stop to any distant play-off hopes that fans might have had before kick-off.

Of a number of poor individual performances, Glen Rea’s name seemed to crop up a lot more than others – the 26-year-old has been deployed in a number of positions this season, playing in the defence last night.

It didn’t work though – Nathan Jones hauled Rea off after less than an hour last night.

See what these Luton Town fans had to say on Twitter about his performance: