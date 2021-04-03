Bristol City lost 2-0 at home to Stoke City in the Championship last night.

Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City have now lost their last seven games at Ashton Gate. It’s a dire record and last night they gave another dire account of themselves, shipping in a goal either side of half-time.

Nick Powell put the Potters ahead after 25-minutes, with Steven Fletcher sealing the win soon after the hour mark.

A host of Bristol City names have run into criticism after last night, but right-back Jack Hunt seems to be the one cropping up the most.

Hunt has been a mainstay in this Bristol City side for the past three seasons. He’s featured 37 times in the league this season but after last night, Robins fans have seen enough.

Recent arrival Danny Simpson could well be handed his first start for the club in that right-back spot when Bristol City travel to Coventry City on Monday.

See what these Bristol City fans had to say on Twitter about Hunt last night:

I will ask again , How is Jack hunt a professional footballer ? — Liam Comley (@comley1994) April 2, 2021

I'd take a cardboard cut out of Korey Smith over Lansbury and Jack Hunt is making Adam Matthews look a decent player today. The task Pearson has, if he decides to stay, which he may be having 2nd thoughts about, is massive. We are a very poor side. — ian ingram (@themightyingers) April 2, 2021

Tell me Jack Hunt and Tommy Rowe are any better than average league one players at best 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ massive overhaul needed so I wouldn’t expect miracles next season – Big Nige or no big Nige at the helm !!!! — Dave Pagett (@padgers82) April 2, 2021

So so boring! Jack Hunt out! I want my money back! Upsetting to watch! This isn’t the City we know anymore. — Rob Pickles (@RobPickles8) April 2, 2021

I like Jack Hunt, but I’d sooner not see him play for us again. — Paul (@pauldav81858203) April 2, 2021

Jack Hunt has to go, if I was ever in doubt I’m most certainly not now. He just isn’t good enough. It’s been painful watching him play during this game — Matty Davis (@MattDavis1897) April 2, 2021