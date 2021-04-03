Bristol City lost 2-0 at home to Stoke City in the Championship last night.

Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City have now lost their last seven games at Ashton Gate. It’s a dire record and last night they gave another dire account of themselves, shipping in a goal either side of half-time.

Nick Powell put the Potters ahead after 25-minutes, with Steven Fletcher sealing the win soon after the hour mark.

A host of Bristol City names have run into criticism after last night, but right-back Jack Hunt seems to be the one cropping up the most.

READ: Tony Pulis shares hilarious Arsene Wenger story

Hunt has been a mainstay in this Bristol City side for the past three seasons. He’s featured 37 times in the league this season but after last night, Robins fans have seen enough.

Recent arrival Danny Simpson could well be handed his first start for the club in that right-back spot when Bristol City travel to Coventry City on Monday.

See what these Bristol City fans had to say on Twitter about Hunt last night: