Jordy De Wijs limped out of QPR’s 1-1 draw against Reading ahead of the recent international break. With that time frame, it would be hoped that he would have shaken off the knock that he received.

However, the Dutch centre-back was a notable absence from QPR’s line-up in their big, 3-0 Good Friday win against Coventry City.

Per West London Sport, QPR boss Mark Warburton gives Hoops fans news on his injury prognosis that might lift their spirits some.

On-loan De Wijs injury woes continue

Former PSV Eindhoven youth player De Wijs arrived on loan at Loftus Road midway through this January’s winter transfer window. He arrived from League One side Hull City carrying a calf injury.

Getting over that, the 26-year-old loanee put together a run of four games for the Londoners and grabbed a goal in the 3-2 win over fellow Londoners Millwall last month.

The groin pull he suffered against Reading in that pre-international break draw has set him back some but Mark Warburton says that there is light at the end of the tunnel in respect to that.

Warburton on De Wijs injury return

QPR boss Warburton updated West London Sport and, by extension, QPR fans with a timescale for De Wijs’ possible return.

Speaking specifically on this, Warburton said: “He is not quite right but he is training hard and is getting very close now. We will hopefully welcome him back in the next coming days.”

In that timeframe, De Wijs is likely to miss Easter Monday’s game against Nottingham Forest but might be back and available for selection against Sheffield Wednesday next Saturday.