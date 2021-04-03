Swansea City lost 1-0 at Birmingham City in the Championship last night.

Birmingham City had a penalty either side of half-time at home to Steve Cooper’s Swansea City last night – Freddie Woodman saved Lukas Jutkiewicz’s in the first-half, but couldn’t keep out Scott Hogan’s towards the end of the match.

It’s a third-straight defeat in the Championship for the 3rd-place Swans.

Their early momentum has quickly dwindled and now it looks as though they could drop right out of play-off contention altogether.

They’ve eight games of their season remaining – Watford has now pulled nine points clear in 2nd, with 6th-place Reading just six points behind Swansea.

There were a number of frustrating performances last night – none more so than Jamal Lowe.

The Jamaican international has nine Championship goals this season but so often, he’s come under the spotlight and last night was another one to add to the list.

See what these Swansea City fans had to say on Twitter about Lowe:

Jamal Lowe is utterly useless, Ayew doesn’t do nearly enough anymore and Copper stands on the sideline clueless while we continue to lump the ball long time after time!! Dreadful!!!! — Irish Jack (@IrishJack12) April 2, 2021

Can’t believe it’s taken Cooper this long to take off Jamal Lowe. — Adam Davis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🌹 (@AdamMarkDavis) April 2, 2021

Why is Jamal lowe still on the field 78 mins in? Been absolute garbage tonight — Carl Ratchford (@ratchford2k) April 2, 2021

cooper mate just get jamal lowe off — Rhys 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Carefree_Rhys) April 2, 2021

But for a purple patch in December, I think it’s fair to say that the Jamal Lowe centre forward experiment hasn’t worked out too well for Cooper. — Andy T (@andytidy_80) April 2, 2021

Jamal Lowe worst professional player I’ve ever seen in my life. No exaggeration — ——— (@acewavess) April 2, 2021

Jamal Lowe has just dropped a performance so bad he’d of been subbed off at Carmarthenshire League level — R0ssi (@Rossi16_) April 2, 2021