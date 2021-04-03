Swansea City lost 1-0 at Birmingham City in the Championship last night.

Birmingham City had a penalty either side of half-time at home to Steve Cooper’s Swansea City last night – Freddie Woodman saved Lukas Jutkiewicz’s in the first-half, but couldn’t keep out Scott Hogan’s towards the end of the match.

It’s a third-straight defeat in the Championship for the 3rd-place Swans.

Their early momentum has quickly dwindled and now it looks as though they could drop right out of play-off contention altogether.

They’ve eight games of their season remaining – Watford has now pulled nine points clear in 2nd, with 6th-place Reading just six points behind Swansea.

There were a number of frustrating performances last night – none more so than Jamal Lowe.

The Jamaican international has nine Championship goals this season but so often, he’s come under the spotlight and last night was another one to add to the list.

See what these Swansea City fans had to say on Twitter about Lowe: