Birmingham City beat Swansea City 1-0 in the Championship last night, with Scott Hogan scoring a late penalty.

Lee Bowyer claimed his second win as Birmingham City manager against Swansea City, in only his third game in the dugout.

It’s a win that sees Blues leapfrog Coventry City up into 20th-place of the Championship table with Rotherham United the team remaining in 22nd, who now sit six points behind Blues.

It was an overall performance which deserved a win, and against promotion contenders in Swansea City who pressed Birmingham, but ultimately couldn’t find a way through what was a resolute Bowyer side.

He had a number of outstanding performances last night – and a number of not so – but Hogan is a man who always runs into praise for his work-rate if nothing else.

The 28-year-old bagged his seventh Championship goal of the season last night, taking to Twitter with this short message after the win:

In a team that’s struggled so much for goals this campaign, Hogan is a player who’s never once let his head drop, and never not given his all to the cause.

For Bowyer, Hogan offers different services to his fellow strikers too – Jonathan Leko was handed a rare start last night and he’s similar to Hogan in terms of pace, but both Lukas Jutkiewicz and Sam Cosgrove are target men.

Hogan will prove a hugely important player to Bowyer going forward – he’s got that Championship experience and that eye for goal, and next season he could find his goal-scoring form of old if he Bowyer can recruit some better service in the summer.