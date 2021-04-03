Like youngsters at many other clubs, Glen Kamara found it hard to break through to the Arsenal first-team set-up. It ended up with a move to Dundee and then on to Rangers for a fee of just £50,000.

The Finland international has stood out for the Gers to the extent that he is now being considered for an Emirates return in the summer according to the Daily Express.

During his struggles at Arsenal before his eventual release by the Gunners, Kamara had two short loan spells at Colchester United and Southend United.

Colchester and Southend loans – a small part of Glen Kamara

Youngsters are often bloodied by sides higher up the football ladder through being loaned out to clubs lower down the football structure. That’s what happened with Kamara at both Southend and Colchester.

For Southend, he made six appearances in their 2015/16 League One campaign – a campaign where The Shrimpers finished 14th in the league. Those six appearances came as part of 12 games where he made the matchday squad whilst on loan at Roots Hall. He contributed a single assist from central midfield in the 1-1 draw with Gillingham.

At the U’s in their 2016/17 campaign, it was a similar picture as what happened at Southend. He made the Colchester squad 13 times in League Two for the Essex-based side, making it out onto the pitch four times for games against Blackpool, Barnet, Carlisle and Leyton Orient. He also featured twice in the EFL Trophy in games against Charlton Athletic and Southampton Under-23s.

Arsenal return on the books for Kamara

Since those days ‘jobbing’ in Leagues One and Two, Kamara has gone on to develop into a much more nuanced player during his time in Scotland. Now The Express’ Jack Otway writes that the Gunners want their once-struggling youngster back in the fold.

Citing an article from GiveMeSport, Otway writes “it is claimed Arsenal have the player (Kamara) under consideration” despite having let him leave the club in 2017.

It’s a long way from Roots Hall and the JobServe Community Stadium, and Kamara has developed some since those days, but he might be heading back south of the border if the stars align properly.