Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has said he’s ‘realistic’ about his side’s chances of keeping in-demand Declan Gallagher this summer, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The defender is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent.

Motherwell would like to tie him down on a new deal but Alexander admits others clubs can pay him more than they do.

Gallagher, who is 30 years old, has been linked with a move to the Championship. The Glasgow Evening Times suggested Cardiff City and QPR were interested in the January transfer window, whilst the Daily Record named Blackburn Rovers as possible suitors too in February.

Celtic have also been credited an interest by The Times so he is not short of suitors.

Alexander has said: “I am quite realistic. We had a great conversation towards the end of January about staying until the end of the season and giving everything he has got.

“I know he has suitors. We offered him a good deal here and a platform to continue his progress and be around the Scotland squad. But we know there’s clubs out there that can pay him a lot more than we can.”

Gallagher has spent his whole career to date in Scotland with other spells at Celtic, Stranraer, Clyde, Dundee and Livingston. He joined Motherwell in 2019 but fancy a crack at English football now.

He is entering the final couple of months on his deal at Fir Park and will have to start weighing up his next move, with Cardiff, QPR and Blackburn linked over recent times.