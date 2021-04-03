Birmingham City beat Swansea City 1-0 in the Championship last night.

A late penalty from Scott Hogan gave the Blues an all-important win in the Championship – their second in three under Bowyer, and one that leaves them six-points clear of Rotherham United in 22nd.

It was a tight game, with Lukas Juktiewicz missing a penalty in the first-half. Swansea had most of the ball but failed to create enough goal-scoring chances, allowing Blues to snatch a late win.

Hogan came off the bench to score his seventh Championship goal of the season. But starting up front it was Jutkiewicz and Jonathan Leko.

Leko, 21, had not started a Championship match in nearly two months prior to last night. Bowyer showed some faith in the ex-Charlton man but last night, he split opinion.

Joining last summer, Leko has certain qualities but for a striker, 27 Championship appearances and no goals is well below the par.

See what these Birmingham City fans were saying on Twitter about Leko last night: