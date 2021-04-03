Birmingham City beat Swansea City 1-0 in the Championship last night.

A late penalty from Scott Hogan gave the Blues an all-important win in the Championship – their second in three under Bowyer, and one that leaves them six-points clear of Rotherham United in 22nd.

It was a tight game, with Lukas Juktiewicz missing a penalty in the first-half. Swansea had most of the ball but failed to create enough goal-scoring chances, allowing Blues to snatch a late win.

Hogan came off the bench to score his seventh Championship goal of the season. But starting up front it was Jutkiewicz and Jonathan Leko.

Leko, 21, had not started a Championship match in nearly two months prior to last night. Bowyer showed some faith in the ex-Charlton man but last night, he split opinion.

Joining last summer, Leko has certain qualities but for a striker, 27 Championship appearances and no goals is well below the par.

See what these Birmingham City fans were saying on Twitter about Leko last night:

Brilliant Blues but Leko was a passenger for 99% of the game! Just hope Hogan can be fit to to play the rest of the season KRO 🔵⚪️ — Bluenose 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@beaublue07) April 2, 2021

Word on leko, looks a completely different players just needs a goal contribution now #BCFC — DP (@DonovanPurves99) April 2, 2021

Impressed with Leko hold up play tonight #bcfc — D_A_N (@GameStarterMan) April 2, 2021

Leko looking useless tonight #bcfc — Stuart Hunt (@StuartHunt87) April 2, 2021

Very much in this game but you worry when you don't score when you're on top. Haven't had confidence in a Blues penalty taker for a few seasons. Although So far Leko hasn't looked a threat I've been impressed with his workfare & hold up play, a big improvement #BCFC — Blue Tone (@BlueTone65) April 2, 2021

Is there anything less skillful to watch than Sunjic and Gardener in the midfield. @bcfc #BCFC #kro Leko looks lost — Chris Wood (@woodzybcfc) April 2, 2021

Tough opening but settled into things. Defences on top. Blues need more in terms of ball progression from deep. Leko bright. #BCFC — Ryan Deeney (@RyanDeeney2194) April 2, 2021

I’m still struggling to see anything that indicates that Leko is a Championship player or has the potential to be one. I want him to be better and maybe one day he will be but at the moment he’s just not good enough. #bcfc — M Brennan 💙 🏐 (@MattyBrennan) April 2, 2021