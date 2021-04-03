Charlton Athletic are a point outside the Play-Offs after their 1-0 win against Doncaster Rovers yesterday.

The Addicks travelled to Yorkshire for Nigel Adkins’ second game as boss and left with a valuable three points in their pursuit of a place in the Play-Offs.

Defender Ryan Inniss made his long-awaited return to their starting XI and played a key role in his side’s victory.

The former Crystal Palace man has been out injured since November and has been missed by the London club. However, he is back now and will be looking to help them secure a place in the top six between now and the end of the season.

Adkins is becoming a popular figure amongst the Charlton fans and is unbeaten in his opening two matches, with a trip to Sunderland next up for them this weekend.

Here is how their supporters reacted to Inniss’ return to the side yesterday-

Might be jumping the gun and getting over excited 😂 but does anyone else see a future #cafc captain in Inniss? Very impressed with how solid he was today! — Chris Bollen (@CBollen14CAFC) April 2, 2021

Ryan Inniss, what a absolute colossus #cafc — Smithy (@RowSmith) April 2, 2021

Huge credit to everyone today, we looked solid and like a real team knowing we gotta get those wins. Must say though, think we’d be a good 10 points better off if Inniss weren’t injured for 5 months. Absolute brick wall. Great to have the big man back #cafc — Karl Sage (@KarlSage21) April 2, 2021

Was convinced we’d concede there. Far from perfect but certainly encouraging. What a difference having Inniss back makes as well. #cafc — Nozza_ (@Nozza_) April 2, 2021

Inniss back and clean sheet. Conincidence? I think not. Up the Addicks! Onto Sunderland…🔴⚪️ #cafc — Ben (@BH93__) April 2, 2021

Solid performance, having inniss back was a major boost #cafc — Tom (@tomcod3500) April 2, 2021

Inniss back in the starting 11 & we keep a clean sheet #cafc — Scott (@Scotty__91) April 2, 2021