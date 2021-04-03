Charlton Athletic are a point outside the Play-Offs after their 1-0 win against Doncaster Rovers yesterday. 

The Addicks travelled to Yorkshire for Nigel Adkins’ second game as boss and left with a valuable three points in their pursuit of a place in the Play-Offs.

Defender Ryan Inniss made his long-awaited return to their starting XI and played a key role in his side’s victory.

The former Crystal Palace man has been out injured since November and has been missed by the London club. However, he is back now and will be looking to help them secure a place in the top six between now and the end of the season.

Adkins is becoming a popular figure amongst the Charlton fans and is unbeaten in his opening two matches, with a trip to Sunderland next up for them this weekend.

Here is how their supporters reacted to Inniss’ return to the side yesterday-