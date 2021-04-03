Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton says they will take a look at their players who are currently out on loan in pre-season this summer, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Reds have a decision to make on Brennan Johnson’s situation in preparation for the next campaign.

He has impressed on loan at Lincoln City in League One this term and is benefiting from regular first-team football.

Johnson, who is 19 years old, has made 38 appearances for the Imps, chipping in with eight goals and 12 assists.

Forest need to decide whether to keep him in their ranks for next season or loan him out again to get more experience. There are also clubs interested in signing him permanently, with The Athletic suggesting in January that Brentford and Leeds United are keen.

Hughton’s side have a few players out on loan right now. Highly-rated Jordan Gabriel and Tyrese Fornah are also in League One at Blackpool and Plymouth Argyle respectively.

“We will take a look at them in pre-season and make a decision from there. Brennan, Jordan and Tyrese have played the most games while out on loan. Jordan is also on a good run of games. It is good to see him playing regularly. We do have to think about them,” said Hughton.

“I am a manager who likes to see young players as part of my squad. But the important thing, always, is that it is not just young players in there for the sake of it — it is young players because we feel they are good enough.

“I knew before I came here that this is a club that wants to push to bring young players through. I want that as well.”

Johnson is being tipped for a big things at the City Ground and it is unlikely that Forest will want to sell him.

The have some promising talents in their ranks, also including Alex Mighten, and the future looks bright for the Championship side.