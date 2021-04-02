Middlesbrough succumbed to their second defeat in a row to all but end their hopes of achieving a top six finish.

Middlesbrough lost 3-1 to Bournemouth on Friday afternoon. Boro got back on level terms through Duncan Watmore after Philip Biling grabbed the opener, but were pegged back by two goals in the last 25 minutes. Jefferson Lerma’s deflected effort put the Cherries back in front before Dominic Solanke followed in his own effort at the second time of asking seven minutes from time.

Manager Neil Warnock named an attacking line-up for the trip to the South coast. But two important players were omitted from the team sheet.

Defender Dael Fry and midfielder Marcus Tavernier missed the game and speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock revealed both were left out as they were nursing injuries. The duo are now expected to miss a number of weeks but should be back before the end of the season.

“[Fry has] hurt his calf and will be two or three weeks. Same with Tav. Two or three weeks for Tav and all season for [Anfernee] Dijksteel.”

Tavernier came off at half-time in Middlesbrough’s last game against Millwall and was expected to miss today’s fixture. However, Fry looked to be in contention but sustained an injury in training.

Dijksteel was also an important member of the first-team fold but sustained an ankle injury in the defeat to Swansea City last month. Since then he has missed the club’s last four games against Stoke City, Preston North End, Millwall and Bournemouth.

Middlesbrough take on Watford in their next game on Easter Monday, before another difficult game against Barnsley next weekend. Both games are looking like must-wins if they are to keep any hopes of achieving a place in the play-offs alive.