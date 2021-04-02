Hull City were relegated way before the end of last season from the Sky Bet Championship. It had been a relegation that had, effectively, been on since the turn of January 2020.

Sent down to League One, the Tigers kept faith with embattled manager Grant McCann. It has been faith well served with the East Yorkshire outfit now topping the League One table.

It might only be a one-point game between Hull City (73 points) and Peterborough United (72 points) with Sunderland (70 points) a win further back but it is a vital gap all the same.

Hull City vs Crewe Alexandra as Tigers maintain top spot

Hull City were on the road for this game, facing a trip to Cheshire to face Crewe Alexandra at the Alexandra Stadium. It was a game that came alive in the second half after a scoreless opening 45 minutes.

The home side Railwaymen were first on the board with a penalty from Chris Porter (66′). It was a short-lived lead with the Tigers replying through Josh Magennis’ penalty (71′) to bring things level.

That’s the way it stayed until time added-on at the end of the game and a late strike from Mallik Wilks (91′) took all three points on offer. It was three points that allowed Hull to maintain their position at the top of the League One pile.

Hull City fans react as ex-Tiger Grosicki tweets

That win was enough to keep Hull top but it was also a vital goal from Wilks that saw Hull City tweet. More importantly, though, was that former Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki replied:

Come on Tigers🐯❤️ — Kamil Grosicki (@GrosickiKamil) April 2, 2021

That comment from the former Tiger was enough to get Hull fans commenting. Here is a selection of some of the things that they said in reply to Grosicki’s comment:

