Football is often a game fought tooth-and-nail on the pitch. Such is the passion that it often overflows onto the pitch and that appears to have happened at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.

Twice this game saw passions overflow with both sides coming together in the tunnel at half-time and also at the final whistle.

However, this was no ordinary, run-of-the-mill contretemps and it has led to Oxford United boss Karl Robinson saying that things will be taken further amongst more serious allegations concerning the events that transpired.

Sunderland victorious in come-from-behind battle

It was visitors Oxford who went in front courtesy of James Henry (21′) who netted his 5th of the season to give Robinson’s men the lead. However, a first-half, injury-time equaliser from Lynden Gooch (45+1′) saw both sides end the first half on equal terms.

It was on the way in at half-time that the first coming together allegedly occurred. The second half saw the Black Cats put the game to bed courtesy of goals from Aiden McGeady (81′) and Max Power (90+3′) to ease them past 10-man Oxford who has Mark Sykes sent off just after the hour mark.

The final whistle brought about a second ugly scene and a coming together of members of both sides.

Serious allegations from Oxford United boss

In words being carried by regional sources such as the Northern Echo and Chronicle Live, Oxford boss Karl Robinson makes some huge claims and accusations.

Per the Northern Echo, he said: “My goalkeeper, he was head-butted at half-time. There was a massive brawl in there. It’s not just allegations, we have asked the police to come.”

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson downplayed the half-time incident according to the Chronicle Live adding that it was ‘handbags’ in nature. Johnson added:

“He [Robinson] has to be careful, I tell you that. He has to be careful. A lot of the narrative in any argument, there’s always two sides to any story. There were a lot of Oxford staff who didn’t come out of it smelling of roses.”

Karl Robinson on what happened in the tunnel at half-time: "Their players know what went on. Our goalkeeper will be making a charge. We'll leave the rest to the police." #SAFC — Scott Wilson (@Scottwilsonecho) April 2, 2021

With Robinson insisting (per the above tweet) that the police will be involved, this is one incident that will likely pop back up into reckoning at some point this coming week.