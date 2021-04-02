The Bradford City transformation marches on and that was no more evident than this afternoon’s huge 4-1 victory over high-flying play-off side Forest Green Rovers.

It was the Bantams biggest win of what has been a rollercoaster season. The 3-1 loss at Oldham’s Boundary Park saw the end of Stuart McCall’s reign and brought Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars in to take charge of team affairs.

Their arrival has seen the duo lift City from their lowest league position since 1966 and then position the Bantams as genuine play-off challengers. They’ve overseen 21 games and 12 of those have resulted in vital victories.

Bradford City humble Forest Green Rovers

Saturday afternoon saw the West Yorkshire side welcome Forest Green to Valley Parade. They sent their visitors home with something of a drubbing and on the end of a 4-1 scoreline.

Elliot Watt opened the scoring for City (11′) which was the score that the Bantams took into the half-time whistle. The second-half belonged to just one side – Bradford City. Andy Cook (47′) notched City’s second of the afternoon and he netted again (76′), his brace taking him to 7 goals for the season.

Forest Green pulled one back through Jake Young (90′) but there was still enough left in the game for Danny Rowe (90+3′) to hit City’s 4th of the day and his 5th of the season for the Bantams.

It was a win that left co-manager Conor Sellars to admit that the play-offs were within their reach:

Conor Sellars says playoffs are a realistic target for #BCAFC. 3 points off the top 7 now. pic.twitter.com/lIuBDwKvyQ — Chris Cooper💙 〓〓 💚📻📺⚽🏈🏏🍓🥔🧅🥬🍅🥦🧄🥒🌻 (@ChrisCoopsSport) April 2, 2021

Bradford City fans react to huge Valley Parade win

This performance and the continuation of the Bantams surge were enough to have fans commenting. Here is a selection of things some City fans are saying:

It’s on! 3 points off the top 7! Come on City!! #bcafc — Ricc (@Riccles05) April 2, 2021

The turnaround under Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars is incredible. From relegation out of the league looking likely in December to three points off the play-offs with nine left. All while blooding kids and young players who’ll be part of the club for years. Happy days #bcafc — ᴀᴀʀᴏɴ ʙᴏᴡᴇʀ (@AaronBower) April 2, 2021

AOC has played, Centre back, Right back & now playing how a holding midfielder should play. Yet some people don’t think he should be offered a new deal. Class again he was #BCAFC — AJ (@AJ1903__) April 2, 2021

T&S have genuinely been a breath of fresh air for this club, young forward thinking coaches, glad we have finally got off the manager merry go round #bcafc — Karl Mandreit (@KMandreit) April 2, 2021

Well that was a great result 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #bcafc — Gavin Coonan (@gavincoonan) April 2, 2021

Wow. What a performance that was! Not that I’d want to but I couldn’t pick a half decent game from any of them. That Rowe goal at the end showed we do have the quality up front as well! I’ll say it…best game under T&S. #BCAFC — Chris (@dizzyuptheguy) April 2, 2021

Next up for City is a game on Monday against midtable Stevenage and the Bantams will be looking to pick up another three points to keep the pressure on the play-off pack.