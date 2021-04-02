According to an exclusive report from Wayne Veysey of the Football Insider, Middlesbrough, Brentford, Bournemouth and Cardiff City are interested in Rotherham United striker Joshua Kayode.

Kayode is currently on loan at League Two side Carlisle United from Rotherham United. He has impressed in his season-long loan deal in the fourth tier, scoring six goals and grabbing three assists in 29 games across all competitions.

His fine form has seen him generate attention from some of the top clubs in the Championship. Middlesbrough, Brentford, Bournemouth and Cardiff City are all hoping to secure a place in the division’s top six come the end of the season and are looking to bolster their attacking options this summer.

With Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock’s recent announcement that striker Britt Assombalonga has played his last game for the club they will be in the market to sign a new striker in the up and coming transfer window. They have identified Kayode as a potential replacement.

Similarly, Brentford’s hopes of keeping hold of Championship top scorer Ivan Toney will rest on which division they are playing their football in next season. They still have their sights set on achieving automatic promotion, although they now 10 points off second placed Watford with nine games left to play.

Kayode is a Republic of Ireland youth international. He has played twice for the U21 side and having come off the bench to make his debut in October 2020, he scored in his first start for the Boys in Green a month later.