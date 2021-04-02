Norwich City drew 1-1 at Preston North End in the Championship today, cutting their lead at the top of the table to six points.

Norwich City went into today’s game at Deepdale with an eight-point lead over Watford in 2nd, with 3rd-place Swansea City not in action today.

Daniel Farke’s side were gunning to get back to winning ways after having a nine-game winning streak halted last time out, but were frustrated by Preston today.

Emi Buendia got a goal on 17-minutes and Norwich would look strong in front.

The Canaries would eventually be pulled back level by Preston who scored in the 94th-minute through Brad Potts – but there were still some inspired performances from Farke’s men today.

Bali Mumba impressed at right-back, but 18-year-old Andrew Omobamidele gave a hugely impressive account of himself in what was his full Championship debut for the club.

See what these fans had to say on Twitter about the Irishman’s performance today:

If Omobamidele plays the rest of the season, just think how huge that will be for his development. First 8 starts in the first team, the run-in for promotion. Barden had a big season too with his run of games. #ncfc — Curtis Furness (@Curtis_furness) April 2, 2021

Omobamidele has been class so far, dominating this game and commanding the back line. The future is bright for #ncfc — kieran (@Ncfckieran) April 2, 2021

Andrew Omobamidele doesn't look like an 18-year-old making his senior debut so far. He looks confident, composed and effective on the ball. As has been tweeted by others, it was a sublime piece of defending to block that effort on the line. Well done that man. #NCFC — Connor Southwell (@cjsouthwell1902) April 2, 2021

Omobamidele has been excellent, good blocks, calm and looks comfortable, so far, on a really testing full #NCFC debut. PNE chucked the ball in the box plenty early on, Mumba showing his attacking urgency from full-back again too @paulhc64 @FocusImagesLtd https://t.co/CVIYQFRUWm pic.twitter.com/2BKJnPiNUW — David Freezer (@davefreezer) April 2, 2021

omobamidele has got a good future, possibly future captain material, we still need another centre back this summer mind — Teemu Pukki 🐤 (@PukkiPies) April 2, 2021

Omobamidele is class. — Ewan (@ewanwilson99) April 2, 2021