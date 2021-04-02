Norwich City drew 1-1 at Preston North End in the Championship today, cutting their lead at the top of the table to six points.

Norwich City went into today’s game at Deepdale with an eight-point lead over Watford in 2nd, with 3rd-place Swansea City not in action today.

Daniel Farke’s side were gunning to get back to winning ways after having a nine-game winning streak halted last time out, but were frustrated by Preston today.

READ: Tony Pulis shares hilarious Arsene Wenger story in podcast interview

Emi Buendia got a goal on 17-minutes and Norwich would look strong in front.

The Canaries would eventually be pulled back level by Preston who scored in the 94th-minute through Brad Potts – but there were still some inspired performances from Farke’s men today.

Bali Mumba impressed at right-back, but 18-year-old Andrew Omobamidele gave a hugely impressive account of himself in what was his full Championship debut for the club.

See what these fans had to say on Twitter about the Irishman’s performance today: