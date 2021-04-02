Derby County won 2-0 at home to Luton Town in the Championship today, lifting the Rams up into 18th-place of the table.

Derby County went into today’s game in 19th-place of the Championship table, having experienced their first real patch of bad form under Wayne Rooney.

But the former England man pulled one out of the bag today – his side had a half-time lead thanks to Lee Gregory’s early goal, with Graeme Shinnie doubling the Rams’ lead from the spot after the restart.

The second half would peter out in Derby’s favour. But there were some inspired performances from the Rams today, and none more so than the returning midfielder Tom Lawrence.

The Welshman has just returned from a prolonged spell in the sidelines and in his first start of the year, he looked have given Derby a new lease of life in attack.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about Lawrence today:

Tom Lawrence is class. We’ve missed him massively #dcfc — dcfc (@dcfc_fan21) April 2, 2021

Brilliant from Lawrence. Making a huge difference to this side already. Finally have someone willing to take defenders on. #dcfc — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) April 2, 2021

This is the Tom Lawrence we’ve been missing!🐏#dcfc — Mitch (@derbymitch) April 2, 2021

If only Tom Lawrence played like this consistently — don (@dcfc_don) April 2, 2021

Slag him off as much as you like, Tom Lawrence has ability and he’s saving us from relegation 🖤🤍 — Rʏᴀɴ Tɪᴢᴢᴀʀᴅ (@ryantizzard) April 2, 2021

THIS is the Tom Lawrence we wanna see week in week out. Been class today! — EmJay ✌🏼 (@EmmaKinsey7) April 2, 2021