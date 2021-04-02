Middlesbrough find themselves 1-0 down to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium at half-time.

A first-half goal from Philip Billing separates the two sides, with Bournemouth having more chances than Middlesbrough in the game so far.

Both sides will be hoping for a win this afternoon, with Middlesbrough and Bournemouth vying for a place in the Championship play-offs come the end of the season.

Going into the game, Boro were six points off the top six whereas today’s opponents found themselves just three points away with a game in hand on Reading who occupy sixth position.

With that in mind, plenty of Middlesbrough fans took to Twitter to react to the news they had gone a goal down and immediately looked to point the finger at goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

The on-loan Fulham shot stopper has come under fire from supporters earlier in the season and looks to be garnering an unwanted reputation of not coming off his line to prevent shots and ultimately goals.

Someone tell Bettinelli he can come off his line. — Joe 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@josephjames612) April 2, 2021

Bettinelli glued to his lined there — James (@JamesDB_1) April 2, 2021

Bettinelli knows can come more than 2 yards off of his line right?? — Liam Holmes (@LiiamHolmes) April 2, 2021

Bettinelli stuck on his line again — Chris Manders (@commando1986) April 2, 2021

Does Bettinelli know that you are supposed to save shots — Max🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@max_mclaren) April 2, 2021

Marcus Bettinelli goalkeeping masterclass 🙄 https://t.co/ZizfX5oFhS — Joe 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@josephjames612) April 2, 2021

As well as this, many fans noticed the ball being passed to the former England U21 international far too often. With Middlesbrough chasing the game, several supporters were left agitated as instead of pushing forwards, players were playing passes to the man in goal.

Why do we pass the ball to bettinelli 3000 times a match — Chris Edwards (@ChrisEd90172340) April 2, 2021

Well now you say it, it’s been painfully noticeable today mind. Was ripping my hair out when we got a free kick midway in their half and Fisher stops the ball dead and plays it back to Bettinelli 50 yards away. 🤣 — Michael Gair (@MichaelTG91) April 2, 2021

How many times do we have to pass it to Bettinelli — jimmy phillips (@jimmyph06791833) April 2, 2021

We seem very content rolling the ball back to Bettinelli today. — Michael Gair (@MichaelTG91) April 2, 2021

Boro will look to get back into the game as quickly as possible. The Teessiders have a number of experienced players on their bench to call upon if they so wish.

The likes of Ashley Fletcher, Marvin Johnson, George Saville and Chuba Akpom could come on as substitutes in the second-half. Or they could opt for youth, with 18-year-old striker Josh Coburn an option, as are attacking wing-backs Djed Spence and Hayden Coulson.