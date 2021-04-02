Sunderland beat Oxford United 3-1 in League One today, leaving Lee Johnson’s side in 3rd-place of the table.

Sunderland went into today’s game at the Stadium of Light having lost just twice all year, welcoming an Oxford United side who’ve put together a promotion charge in the second half of the season.

Karl Robinson’s side started the day in 10th but after taking the lead through James Henry moved up into 6th.

In the first-half especially, a number of Sunderland players came under criticism. But they pulled level on the cusp of half-time through Lynden Gooch, and Jordan Jones’ name was being hailed.

The man on loan from Rangers has impressed since his arrival and was on hand to provide a superb assist for Gooch’s goal in his return to the side.

Oxford would drop down to 10-men with half-an-hour to play, leaving Aiden McGeady to step up and score the winner late on, and Max Power to seal the win in injury time.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Jones today:

What Jordan Jones has just done shouldn't be allowed on daytime TV! #SAFC — Thomas Lambert (@lambert024) April 2, 2021

Brilliant from Jordan Jones! Get in… not sure we deserved that mind 🤣 who cares!! #SAFC 🔴⚪ — Chris Phillips (@ChrisPhil1992) April 2, 2021

Sign Jones ASAP 😆🔴⚪#safc — Quinn Parkin (@parkin_quinn) April 2, 2021

Jordan Jones is an absolute baller — Jack Gilmore (@15jgilmore) April 2, 2021

Jordan Jones absolutely frazzling his man there. — Fran Caballero (@caballerofp) April 2, 2021