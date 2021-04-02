According to The Hartlepool Mail, Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry missed Friday’s clash with Bournemouth due to injury.

Middlesbrough’s trip to Bournemouth could make or break their play-off hopes this afternoon. Neil Warnock’s side sit in ninth position in the Championship table and are six points off the top six. Including today’s fixture, their next three games sees them take on three of the league’s top seven.

After their visit to the Vitality Stadium they take on Watford and Barnsley who occupy second and fifth respectively.

So when the Boro team sheet was announced for today’s 3pm kick-off many fans were disheartened to see the omission of one of their best defenders this season, Dael Fry.

The 23-year-old has been a standout performer for the Teessiders so far this campaign but he has had to sit out today’s game with an injury.

The extent of the issue is not yet known but no doubt Warnock will be quizzed on the fitness of the centre-back ahead of their game against Watford at the Riverside in just three days time.

He has formed a strong partnership with summer arrival Grant Hall in recent weeks and supporters would have expected him to play today. No doubt the academy graduate would have been included in the starting eleven had it not been for the injury.

This week Fry has been linked with Premier League side Burnley. The Clarets are interested in purchasing the player for a fee of £10 million. However, Boro boss Warnock has rubbished the bid, claiming it ‘wouldn’t buy his left lace’, suggesting the club would be looking for a more substantial offer before considering allowing Fry to depart.