QPR beat Coventry City 3-0 in the Championship this afternoon, keeping them in 12th-place of the table.

QPR went into today’s game in West London having won five of their previous seven at home, welcoming a Coventry City side who’ve proved indifferent of late.

The Sky Blues have been a worthy addition to the Championship this season. But they’ve slowly slid down the table after a run of one win in six going into this afternoon’s game.

Mark Warburton’s QPR took the lead after just two minutes through Chris Willock, with a Michael Rose own goal doubling their lead soon after.

Ilias Chair added a third in half-time to cap a fine performance from him, but his left-sided partner stood out today – Lee Wallace.

The Scot has become an unlikely hero in the second half of this season, grabbing his third assist in three when he set up Willock’s opener.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about Wallace today:

Whatever magic potion Lee Wallace took to turn around his season I want some. The change is unreal #QPR — Loftus Roads (@4EverQPR) April 2, 2021

Chair and Wallace’s link up and understanding down that left side is actually unbelievable.#QPR — paddyqpr_1882 (@mcguinness2004) April 2, 2021

Is Lee Wallace fast becoming anyone else’s favourite player? What a man #QPR — David (@Swanny1882) April 2, 2021

Lee Wallace = Scottish Roberto Carlos #QPR — Joshua Nukem (@JoshyNewcombe) April 2, 2021

Lee Wallace. The best left back since Gino Padula! — Patrick Mackinney (@_Mackinney) April 2, 2021

Question is why was Lee Wallace so poor earlier in the season? — Warren (@warrenmcgrath1) April 2, 2021

No idea why scotland have Tierney & robbo as the left backs Lee Wallace is being robbed. — Tom (@TLewo98) April 2, 2021

don’t think ive ever been more wrong about a player as much as Lee Wallace — jude. (@Judecairns_) April 2, 2021