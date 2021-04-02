Sheffield Wednesday lost 1-0 at Watford in the Championship this afternoon, keeping them in 23rd-place of the table.

Sheffield Wednesday went in the international break just gone on the back of a fine 2-1 win at Barnsley – their first win in eight Championship outings.

Today they had another tough assignment on the road in Watford. Xisco Munoz’s side have soared up into 2nd since the turn of the year, winning nine of their previous 10 going into today.

It was the home side who took an early lead via a Tom Lees own goal. Watford would go on to see out the win with relative ease, leaving Wednesday with very little to play with.

Moore’s side didn’t give an awful account of themselves today. But fans were quick to single out Adam Reach for criticism, in what was his 36th Championship appearance of the season.

The 28-year-old has struggled in the past couple of seasons and has often been the first to come under the spotlight.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about Reach today:

not the worst half we’ve had, their goal shouldn’t have stood but Reach and Osaze have been awful — ozzy (@_oswfc) April 2, 2021

Sick of the sight of most of these in a Wednesday shirt but non more so than Adam reach I cannot stand him #swfc — Adam (@stebboswfc) April 2, 2021

Don’t actually think we’ve played bad. The ref is beyond awful.

Everything going Watford’s way include the goal which should have been given offside despite Lees putting in his own net.

Reach and Pelupessy are woeful. Everything going past them. #swfc. — Me (@haddington) April 2, 2021

Such a fraud Adam Reach, never disliked a player so much — Jack Roper (@JackRoper123) April 2, 2021

Adam Reach surely? mans a joke — Joseph (@JosephO__) April 2, 2021

How does Adam Reach keep his place every game! #swfc — Robbo (@Robbowl78) April 2, 2021