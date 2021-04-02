Speaking to the club’s official website (quotes via Lancs Live), Blackburn Rovers playmaker Bradley Dack has said he is ready to take on his ACL injury once again after suffering a second cruel blow.

The Rovers star suffered an ACL injury in December 2019, bringing an early end to his 2019/2020 season at Ewood Park.

This season has seen Dack make his return to action for Blackburn Rovers. The attacking midfield had played 17 times across all competitions for Tony Mowbray’s side before suffering a second cruel injury blow.

The 27-year-old was forced off in the latter stages of Blackburn’s 1-0 loss to Brentford. The injury was later confirmed to be another ACL injury, ruling him out beyond the end of this season.

The injury presents Dack with another tough spell on the sidelines. However, the Blackburn star insists that he is ready to tackle his recovery head-on once again.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Dack said:

“It’s a cruel game, but it’s part and parcel of football. It happens.

“I’ve been alright. I knew what it was straight away again, so I got my head around it quickly, like the first time. I’ve done it before, so it should be easier the second time.

“It’s tough to take, but I’ve got good people around me and good people at the club who I know will look after me, so I’m ready to attack it again.”

The absence of Dack has opened the door for midfielder Joe Rothwell to come back into the starting 11. Featuring on the left-wing as well as in attacking midfield, Rothwell will be looking to nail down a spot in Mowbray’s starting 11 once again and ease the blow of Dack’s injury.

As it stands, Rovers sit in 15th place. A victory over Wycombe Wanderers could see them rise to 14th should Bristol City lose against Stoke City.