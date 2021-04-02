Speaking on the Hard Truths Podcast, Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said he believes Bolton Wanderers defender Ricardo Santos owes fans an apology.

The former Barnet ace spent almost three years on the books at London Road. Santos joined from Thurrock FC, spending his entire career prior to joining Peterborough United in non-league football.

The Portuguese defender was seen as a promising player for the future but was let go in January 2017. He completed a move to Barnet, where he would remain until last summer, when Bolton Wanderers moved to bring him in.

Now, Peterborough chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has opened up on Santos’ departure.

Speaking on the Hard Truths Podcast, the key Posh figure said he believes Santos “owes” fans an apology after some of his comments after leaving for Barnet. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“He went to Barnet and said a few ***** things about our club. So he’s not a fans favourite because of what he said. He has never apologised but he should.

“I am happy he is finally showing he has the ability and that his mindset is right and there is no doubt in my mind that he can play higher, he has the talent.

“So the sky’s the limit. Maybe he has grown up? Maybe if he can apologise to Posh fans, as he owes them one, we can forget about what was said.”

Santos has impressed since leaving Peterborough, playing 90 times for Barnet before earning a move back to the Football League with Bolton Wanderers.

The 25-year-old defender has been a fixture in Ian Evatt’s defence since sealing a move. Across all competitions, Santos has played 39 times for Bolton, playing all 90 minutes in every League Two game so far.

The centre-back will be fully focused on the Trotters’ ongoing promotion battle. As it stands, they sit in 3rd place after a meteoric rise up the table.