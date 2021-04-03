For striker Britt Assombalonga, his season is effectively over as of today. Middlesbrough boss, Neil Warnock, confirmed this to the case in comments carried by the Northern Echo earlier Friday.

Grizzled veteran Warnock doesn’t foresee Assombalonga featuring anymore this season, going on record and saying just that.

Warnock was honest, adding: “Is there an acceptance that he will leave in the summer? Yes, I think that’s been common knowledge for a few months really, from both parties.”

For the former Boro captain, the future is very simple – sit tight and wait for the opening of the summer transfer market and the prospect of being a free agent.

Will free agency spark an Assombalonga move?

Despite coming free, Britt Assombalonga will not come cheap. Whatever side signs him, he will likely come with some hefty wage demands which would dictate that deeper pockets are needed.

Despite those demands, which could be lessened due to Coivd-19 impact, it is unlikely that he will last long on the free-agent pile. Why? Well, he has tucked away somewhere in his arsenal what clubs want – goals!

At Peterborough he was prolific, striking 33 goals (5 assists) in just 58 games. At Nottingham Forest he had an eaqually impressive strike rate of 30 goals (2 assists) in just 69 games. It all kind of dried up for him on Teesside with just 47 goals coming from 159 games.

His goal rate dropped from three, consecutive double-digit goal seasons to just 5 goals in 29 games during the current campaign. With the dropping goal tally came the dawning realisation that a new deal would likely not be offered by Boro.

Should Nottingham Forest gear up for a summer swoop?

He’d not be cheap, there are rumours that he’s currently pocketing in the region of £38,000-per-week at The Riverside. That’s a lot of money, a lot indeed. However, money buys goals and there is that side to Britt Assombalonga’s game.

The goals were there for him during his previous spell at the City Ground and that would be what Forest would hope to tease out of him. After all, Lyle Taylor (4 goals), Lewis Grabban (3 goals) and Sammy Ameobi (3 goals) have hardly lit up the Garibaldi red this current campaign.

Of course, he’d need feeding for those shots and that would come from what Forest have on offer in the ranks behind him. Get that part of their recruitment and game right and bringing Britt Assombalonga onboard would be a good idea.

So, should Forest go for him? Should they make a move to have their prodigal son return to the City Ground? They’d be daft to at least not explore the option.