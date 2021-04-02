As quoted by BBC Sport, Newport County manager Michael Flynn has said contract talks with key midfielder Josh Sheehan have gone ‘flat’.

The 26-year-old midfielder has become a key part of Newport County’s side since joining back in January 2018.

Formerly of Swansea City, Sheehan has played a hefty 166 times for the Exiles. In the process, the midfield mainstay has found the back of the net 15 times, also chipping in with 13 assists. His performances have earned him a long-awaited Wales call-up, making his debut in November last year.

Sheehan earned his second international cap last week, coming off the bench to play 45 minutes in a 1-0 win over Mexico. However, with Wales duty over, Sheehan will return to Newport to help Michael Flynn’s side continue their push for promotion.

At the end of this season, Sheehan could become a free agent. His deal expires this summer and as of yet, the Wales ace is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Now, an insight into negotiations over a new deal has emerged. Flynn has told BBC Sport that negotiations are “flat”, adding that Sheehan is waiting until the end of the season to make a decision regarding his future. Here’s what the Newport boss had to say:

“Negotiations started months ago. They’re flat.

“It’s a decision that Josh wants to make at the end of the season, so it’s not a negative decision. But, he wants to get this season out of the way and if we do go up it gives us a stronger chance as well (of keeping him).”

Failure to seal promotion to League One would likely see Sheehan seal a move away from Rodney Parade. The midfielder has growing ambitions of becoming a Wales regular, having already tasted international football despite playing in League Two.

The vast majority of his career to date has been in the fourth-tier, only playing 13 times in League One. Sheehan’s only appearance for Swansea City’s senior side came in a League Cup victory over Rotherham United back in 2014.