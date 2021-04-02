Speaking to Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed the club will be triggering an option in Harry Chapman’s contract.

Question marks have been surrounding Chapman’s future at Ewood Park this season. The winger sealed a loan move away in January having struggled to break into Tony Mowbray’s starting 11.

Since then, Chapman has not looked back. The 23-year-old has thoroughly impressed in his short-term loan stint with Shrewsbury Town. In 15 appearances for the Shrews, the former Middlesbrough youngster has netted six goals, chipping in with one assist.

Now, amid the speculation regarding his future with Blackburn Rovers, Mowbray has moved to reveal the club’s stance.

Speaking to Lancs Live, the Rovers boss confirmed the club will be triggering an option in his deal to keep him beyond the end of this season. Here’s what Mowbray had to say on the matter:

“Harry Chapman will come back in pre-season undoubtedly.

“We have an option here on Harry and that will be triggered. Then we’ll see how he looks through pre-season, see what he’s doing and see how close we feel he is to impacting our starting XI and our team and we’ll make a call with it.

“I’ll sit down and talk to him. He’ll play some pre-season games and hopefully, he becomes a big asset.”

The revelation will bring an end to Shrewsbury’s hopes of securing a permanent deal for their new loan star. The League One outfit were reportedly keen on a fresh deal for Chapman ahead of the summer transfer window.

With parent club Blackburn, the Hartlepool-born attacker has played 32 times for the club’s senior side. Along the way, Chapman has found the back of the net once, providing six assists.

The winger will be determined to prove he can lock down a spot in the starting 11 at Ewood Park ahead of next season. His time with the club has been hit by inconsistency and injury but his success on loan looks to have revitalised his chances of making a name for himself with Blackburn Rovers.