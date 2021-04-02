Prolific for both Peterborough United and Nottingham Forest and fleetingly so for Middlesbrough, striker Britt Assombalonga has been told by Neil Warnock that he has no future of Teesside as his contract runs down.

All that remains now is for Boro’s £15m record signing to let the last remaining months of his contract whittle away as he awaits the summer transfer window and the free-agent market.

The former Watford youth player has been on Teesside since his July 2017 move but his goals have dropped off severely in a season where a good return might have triggered an extended deal.

Assombalonga goals dry up – no future on Teesside

With time called on his spell in the north east, Assombalonga’s contribution to the Middlesbrough record books stands at 159 appearances and 47 goals. Whilst a respectable enough number, it doesn’t measure up to his exploits at both Nottingham Forest (69 games/30 goals) and Peterborough United (58 games/33 goals).

His last four seasons have returned the following goal contributions: 5 goals (2020/21), 11 goals (2019/20), 15 goals (2018/19), and 14 goals (2017/18). That gradual drying-up of the goals watering hole has concerned many Boro fans.

Assombalonga to be let go – Boro fans’ comments

With news that he was being let go, there was obviously going to be fan reaction. Here is a selection of the comments that some Middlesbrough fans are commenting at the news.

Not all Boro fans are harsh and critical as evidence by this tweet:

Of course, this is just a snapshot of opinion at the news that Britt Assombalonga has more than likely played his last game for Neil Warnock’s side. However, there are more Boro fans critical of Assombalonga’s time on Teesside than there are those who are supportive of him.