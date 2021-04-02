Prolific for both Peterborough United and Nottingham Forest and fleetingly so for Middlesbrough, striker Britt Assombalonga has been told by Neil Warnock that he has no future of Teesside as his contract runs down.

All that remains now is for Boro’s £15m record signing to let the last remaining months of his contract whittle away as he awaits the summer transfer window and the free-agent market.

The former Watford youth player has been on Teesside since his July 2017 move but his goals have dropped off severely in a season where a good return might have triggered an extended deal.

Assombalonga goals dry up – no future on Teesside

With time called on his spell in the north east, Assombalonga’s contribution to the Middlesbrough record books stands at 159 appearances and 47 goals. Whilst a respectable enough number, it doesn’t measure up to his exploits at both Nottingham Forest (69 games/30 goals) and Peterborough United (58 games/33 goals).

His last four seasons have returned the following goal contributions: 5 goals (2020/21), 11 goals (2019/20), 15 goals (2018/19), and 14 goals (2017/18). That gradual drying-up of the goals watering hole has concerned many Boro fans.

Assombalonga to be let go – Boro fans’ comments

With news that he was being let go, there was obviously going to be fan reaction. Here is a selection of the comments that some Middlesbrough fans are commenting at the news.

Assombalonga will move on, he'll go to a championship club who can pay him his massive wages, and he'll probably smash 30+ goals next season. It's what happens #boro #utb #borolive — John (@mbro1) April 2, 2021

Here’s a tweet from local news source The Gazette:

Assombalonga looks to have played his last game for #Boro – and will be leaving in the summer | @DomShawGazettehttps://t.co/X6b4F3BRJd — Gazette Boro (@GazetteBoro) April 2, 2021

Here’s how Boro fans are commenting on that post:

Hopefully his next club is set up like this, he might register a shot on target then 😅 pic.twitter.com/E7FwMQgwZU — will johnson (@WillJ0hns0n) April 2, 2021

Waste of space — Simon Leigh ©️ (@Clarkie615) April 2, 2021

But who will score all our goals now? — Stevie Wonderbar (@SWonderbar) April 2, 2021

Another financial disaster I’m afraid — Kieran Escritt (@KieranEscritt) April 2, 2021

Great news.. He’s been like a millstone round the clubs neck pretty much since the day he signed — Richard Leng III (@LengofRichardll) April 2, 2021

Absolute waste of money, Cheers Monk you charlatan — Paul Craster (@CrasterPaul) April 2, 2021

Not all Boro fans are harsh and critical as evidence by this tweet:

I feel a bit for Assombalonga. He is what he is. A standard championship striker. Seems an alright bloke, an never his fault we paid about 5 times what he's worth. https://t.co/l9rtE0mZKk — Ryan (@Ryan_H_S) April 2, 2021

Of course, this is just a snapshot of opinion at the news that Britt Assombalonga has more than likely played his last game for Neil Warnock’s side. However, there are more Boro fans critical of Assombalonga’s time on Teesside than there are those who are supportive of him.