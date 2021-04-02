Middlesbrough take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the Sky Bet Championship this afternoon, with both sides eyeing a place in the top six come the end of the season.

Bournemouth sit in seventh position and are three points off the play-off places, whereas Middlesbrough find themselves in ninth and six points away from Reading in sixth.

Neil Warnock’s side don’t boast a good record when travelling to the Vitality Stadium but will be hoping to change their fortunes around this afternoon.

Here is the predicted XI for Middlesbrough, with four changes expected:

GK – Marcus Bettinelli

Has been the go-to choice between the sticks this season.

RWB – Darnell Fisher

Djed Spence wasn’t at his best against Millwall before the international break and Fisher should be replacing him today.

CB – Grant Hall

Has formed a great partnership with Dael Fry in recent weeks and will likely keep his place.

CB – Paddy McNair

After playing on Wednesday night with Northern Ireland, Warnock ideally would have liked to have rested McNair but claimed he would have to play him. He could return to the back three/five instead of midfield to sure things up.

CB – Dael Fry

Despite interest from Premier League side Burnley this week, that won’t distract Fry from putting a shift in against Bournemouth.

LWB – Marc Bola

Has made the left-back spot his own this season.

CM – Jonny Howson

Middlesbrough have a lack of midfielder’s fit at present and the club captain should play.

CM – George Saville

Similarly to McNair, Saville was involved for Northern Ireland just two days ago. But the injuries to Sam Morsy and Marcus Tavernier in midfield suggest he will start.

RW – Neeskens Kebano

Middlesbrough need directness and pace up top today and Kebano can provide exactly that.

ST – Ashley Fletcher

Fletcher is back in contention and should replace Chuba Akpom.

LW – Yannick Bolasie

Is regaining full fitness and Boro fans are seeing what he is capable of. He will cause Bournemouth problems.