Speaking to Teesside Live ahead of Middlesbrough taking the trip to Bournemouth, manager Neil Warnock confirmed striker Britt Assombalonga is unlikely to play the rest of the campaign and will leave the club in the summer.

Assombalonga’s Middlesbrough future has been up in the air for a number of months. With his contract running down he has seen his playing time diminish and was had the captain’s armband removed.

He started the campaign as Boro’s captain in what seemingly looked like a bid to boost his confidence. But this didn’t come to fruition and was replaced by Jonny Howson in the role.

Having scored 15 goals and 16 goals in his first two seasons at the club, he has since scored 11 and five in the concurrent two campaigns.

Assombalonga is Middlesbrough’s record signing. He arrived on a £15 million deal from Nottingham Forest but now will leave for free at the conclusion of his current deal. Warnock confirmed he has played his last game for the club.

“It’s difficult with Britt because he’s been my captain,” said Warnock in his pre-match press conference.

“I’m not going to mess him about. It’s not his fault his contract is up and he’s on a good contract.

“I’ve had no problems with him but I’m not going to take him for the sake of taking him to put him on the team sheet.”

“We’ve got one or two other strikers on the team sheet, I have to respect him as well. I won’t just use him like that. If the others are fit, it’s difficult to see him being involved.”

In recent weeks 18-year-old Josh Coburn has been preferred to the Democratic Republic of Congo international. The youngster could be included later today when Middlesbrough take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Warnock’s side go into the game in ninth and six points off the play-offs. Similarly, this afternoon’s opponents are also chasing a place in the top six and are three points off Reading in sixth. The game is looking increasingly important with both sides approaching the fixture as a must-win. A victory for either side could see them close the gap on the sides above them.