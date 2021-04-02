According to a report from Football Insider, Stoke City loan man Jack Clarke is set to return to parent club Spurs after suffering a season-ending injury.

The young winger has been in and out of Stoke City’s starting 11 since joining on loan in January.

Clarke has notched up 14 appearances for the Potters, laying on one assist along the way. The Spurs loanee has started in six games for Michael O’Neill’s side, coming off the bench on eight occasions. In the process, the 20-year-old has laid on two assists, featuring on the right and left-wing.

Now, it has been revealed that Clarke is unlikely to feature for Stoke again.

As per a report from Football Insider, the Premier League loan man has suffered a season-ending injury, bringing an end to his time on loan with Stoke.

An achilles injury is reportedly set to keep him out for six weeks, ruling him out for the rest of the campaign. It is said that Clarke will now make an early return to Tottenham Hotspur to recover with his parent club.

With Clarke set for an early departure, it will be interesting to see who features on the wing in his absence.

Jacob Brown – who has played up front at times – mainly operates as a right-winger. January signing Rabbi Matondo also plays on the right-wing, so O’Neill still has some good options available to him.