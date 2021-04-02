MK Dons are talking with Russell Martin over a new contract, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

He has done an impressive job with the League One side since taking over from Paul Tisdale in November 2019.

Martin, who is 35 years old, is out of contract at the end of next season (2022) and MK Dons are hoping they can strike a new deal with him.

The ex-Scotland international was linked with the Bristol City job in February, as per Bristol Live journalist Gregor MacGregor (see tweet below).

The ex-Scotland international was linked with the Bristol City job in February, as per Bristol Live journalist Gregor MacGregor.

Martin has told The Athletic: “We are talking (with MK Dons) at the moment. It’s going slowly. There have been a few other jobs that my name has been linked with that the club, the chairman, has been aware of.

“I’m happy here. I’m really committed and I think the club want to show a commitment to me and the staff as well. I have a year left but it’s all about my thinking of the long term. If you’re going to play this way, you want to know you have the time to make it work.”

MK Dons have undergone a transition period under Martin over the past season or so and have adopted a new style of play. They like to keep possession and play out from the back.

This attractive style could see their boss continue to emerge on the radar of clubs higher up the leagues and that is why they will be desperate to tie him down to a new contract.

Martin played 572 games during his playing career as a defender with spells at Wycombe Wanderers, Peterborough United and Norwich City. He is now looking to make a name for himself in the managerial game.