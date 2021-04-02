Former Hull City and Cardiff City stopper Allan McGregor has signed a new deal with Rangers for another year.

Rangers have decided to hand him a contract extension until the end of the 2021/22 season, as announced by their official club website.

McGregor, who is 39 years old, has helped Steven Gerrard’s side win the Scottish Premiership title this season.

He moved back to Rangers in 2018 after leaving Hull City and has impressed with the Glasgow giants over the past few years.

McGregor is pleased to be staying for another season and has told their website: “I didn’t really need convincing. It was more that my body felt okay and performances seemed okay, so why not?

“You get to love the place and you feel like it is your home. You know everybody that works here – not that I didn’t at other places – but I just feel like it is my home and there is no other way to describe it.”

McGregor started his career at Rangers and played 278 games during his first spell before leaving for Besiktas in 2012.

He left Turkey after a year and was signed by Hull for £1.5 million. He spent five years with the Tigers and made 148 appearances for the East Yorkshire outfit, as well as spending some of the 2016/17 season on loan at Cardiff City. He played 19 times during that period with the Bluebirds before returning to the KCOM Stadium.

McGregor played in the FA Cup final against Arsenal and also helped Hull gain promotion to the Premier League in 2016.

He is not showing any signs of hanging up his gloves just yet.