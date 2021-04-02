Journalist Pete O’Rourke claims that Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is ‘not interested in contract talks’, with his deal at Selhurst Park expiring in the summer.

The 73-year-old former England boss has been coy over his future all season. But this recent update is more interesting given the fact that several hours before, Swansea City manager Steve Cooper was revealed to be ‘demanding’ a ‘significant pay rise’ at Swansea City.

Cooper was strongly linked with Palace at one point earlier in the season, and with Swansea seemingly stalling in their bid for an automatic promotion it could see a move to Selhurst Park slowly materialise.

Of the four teams currently occupying the play-off spots, Swansea City don’t look like the stand-out candidates. They’re joined by Brentford, Reading and an in-form Barnsley side who, at the moment, look like the best team of that bunch.

Swansea City’s promotion hopes have looked structurally unsound all season – they go on these crazy winning-streaks but so often, Cooper is tactically undone, and his side then goes on a lacklustre run of form.

They could yet leapfrog Watford in 2nd and clinch that all-important 2nd-place finish. But should promotion allude Swansea City once more then Cooper might start to consider his options, and the fact that he’s demanding a pay rise for what TEAMtalk claim is his ‘growing reputation’ suggests that he would be open to a move.

Newcastle United have previously been linked, with the Young Lions having been tipped to appoint Cooper more recently. He’ll no doubt see out the season at Swansea but with growing uncertainty at Selhurst Park, and Cooper looking as though he’s starting to unsettle, an appointment could quickly fall into place.