Former Huddersfield Town and Ipswich Town man Collin Quaner will become a free agent again this summer.

The striker will not be offered a contract extension by St Mirren for next season, as per a report by Not The Old Firm.

Quaner, who is 29 years old, only joined the Buddies in January but has struggled with injuries since his move up to Scotland, playing just three times in all competitions.

He was released by Huddersfield Town at the end of last season and it took six months to get back into the game. He will now have to start weighing up his options once again.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has said: “He’s a great guy and is well-liked in the dressing room. But he didn’t come here for a holiday. He came here to play and put himself in the shop window to get himself a better contract somewhere else in the summer.

“We wouldn’t be able to afford Collin in normal circumstances. I don’t think Collin’s done enough to merit another contract at this point in time. We aren’t having those talks with Collin and I’m sure he’ll understand.”

He added: “He was brought in to score goals and help us get into that top six. It hasn’t worked out that way but that’s football. I don’t think he’ll be here beyond the summer. People get injuries and there’s nothing you can do, these things happen. But there’s no point moaning about it.”

Quaner joined Huddersfield in January 2017 from Union Berlin and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club under David Wagner.

Prior to moving to England, he had spent his entire career in his native Germany with other spells at Fortuna Dusseldorf, Bielefeld, Inglostadt and Aalen.

He was loaned out by the Terriers to Ipswich Town during the second-half of the 2018/19 season and scored four goals in 16 games for the Tractor Boys.