Sheffield Wednesday travel to Watford in the Championship this afternoon, needing a win to keep their survival hopes alive.

Sheffield Wednesday ended a run of eight games without a win against Barnsley last time out. Darren Moore picked up his first win as Wednesday boss with a fine 2-1 victory at Oakwell, and faces another huge task today.

He’s arrived at Hillsborough with an injury list to contend with. Moore hasn’t yet had a fully-fit squad to choose from, and Sheffield Star’s Joe Crann reports that he won’t have a fully-fit selection for the remainder of the season.

What’s more is that all of Moses Odubajo, Cameron Dawson and Massimo Luongo are all likely to miss the rest of the season – Keiren Westwood, Sam Hutchinson, Liam Shaw and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are all ‘back in contention’ though.

The task for Moore remains very much against him – he’s a six-point gap to make up to Birmingham City in 21st, who’ve recently appointed Lee Bowyer as manager.

Wedged in between them in 22nd is Wednesday’s South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United, who have a three-point lead over the Owls and three games in hand.

A win at Watford today seems the unlikeliest outcome. But Wednesday did it at Barnsley and very much so against the odds, so Moore won’t let his side falter under the pressure of 2nd-place Watford.

The Hornets have won nine of their last 10 in the Championship as they storm towards an automatic promotion – can Sheffield Wednesday dent their promotion hopes today?