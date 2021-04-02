According to Bradford City joint-manager Mark Trueman, per the Telegraph and Argus, Bradford City haven’t given up hope of getting former loanee Bryce Hosannah back in the summer.

Hosannah had been on loan at Valley Parade this season, a season cut short by an injury that required surgery for the former Crystal Palace youngster.

That surgery was performed and now Hosannah is back at Elland Road as he steps up his recovery program with the Whites medical staff.

Separately, I’d like to thank everyone at @officialbantams for their effort and care throughout this whole process. I wish everyone involved at the club nothing but the best moving forward. #bcafc — Bryce Hosannah (@brycehosannah) April 1, 2021

Bryce Hosannah – Palace to Leeds to Bantams

Hosannah made his breakthrough at Crystal Palace, making his way into their Under-18s set-up. From there it was a July 2017 move to Leeds United and their Under-23s.

Hosannah joined the Whites at a time where the Carlos Corberan Under-23s were establishing themselves as a real force to be reckoned with. He slotted in at right-back and caught the eye with a series of displays for Corberan’s improving unit.

Struggling to get into the Whites first-team plans, the young defender was sent out on loan to Bradford City for exposure to developmental football in League Two.

That was curtailed by the above injury and return to Elland Road.

Trueman not discounting summer Hosannah move

Since his injury away at Oldham Athletic, Hosannah has played no part in City’s revival under Trueman and co-manager Conor Sellars. This revival has taken them from relegation worries to play-off hopefuls.

Still, as the Telegraph and Argus’ Simon Parker writes, manager Trueman hints at the fact the Bantams would take Hosannah back if Leeds United were up to loan him out again.

On this, Trueman is quoted as saying: “If Bryce is a player that is available, there is always potential that he could return.

“He knows how the club works and he knows me and Conor now but has obviously not had the opportunity to work with us.”

London-born Hosannah featured in 11 games for the West Yorkshire outfit – eight of these coming in League Two competition. It appears that the Bantams are keen to add to those appearances should Leeds United wish to send him back out on loan.