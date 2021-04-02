Hamza Serrar will take control of Charlton Athletic Under-23’s, as detailed on their official club website.

Charlton Athletic have promoted Jason Euell to the role of first-team coach to work alongside new boss Nigel Adkins and assistant Johnnie Jackson.

Serrar, who has been working alongside Euell for the past three years, has stepped into his shoes until the end of the season initially.

He joined Charlton in 2015 and will now be looking forward to the rest of the campaign in sole charge of their Under-23’s.

Read: Charlton Athletic fans are delighted about Jason Euell’s promotion

Adkins has spoken about Euell’s new role: “I am delighted that Jason has the opportunity to step up and work with the first team. In Johnnie Jackson and now Jason, we have two senior members of the first-team coaching staff who have a real understanding of the club given their successful playing and coaching careers here.”

“We’re making sure that there is a clear pathway for the players and coaches with their development. I am looking forward to working with this new coaching team, as we lay the foundations for the future.”

Serrar holds an FA A lincense coaching badge and will be looking to emulate Euell’s success with the Under-23’s between now and the end of the current campaign.

He was first-team coach of City University London before working with Algeria’s national team set-up from 2012 to 2013. He then held roles with the FA and Greenhouse Sports before joining the Addicks six years ago.

Read: Update emerges on Charlton Athletic target’s road to recovery from injury

Charlton’s senior side are in action this afternoon against promotion rivals Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium in Adkins’ second game in charge.