Former Stoke City manager Tony Pulis has appeared on FootballJOE, where he discussed a rare phone call with former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

Pulis is best remember for his time in charge of Stoke City. He guided the Potters into the Premier League back in 2008 in what was his second stint in charge.

Upon promotion, Pulis told Joe Cole on his podcast FootballJOE that he ‘rung up’ Ferguson soon after clinching promotion, for some advice from the Scot.

When I took over at Stoke, when we got promoted, I’d rung Fergie up…I spoke to Alex, and Alex said, ‘Listen, you ain’t going to win a lot of games away from home in the Premier League’. But he said, ‘You’ve got to make the Britannia a fortress’, and ‘You’ve got to do things teams are not going to be comfortable with’. One of the other great things he said as well, ‘If any of the top six teams every give you a compliments, you’re not doing it in the right way’.

They were the glory days for Stoke City – they lasted 10 straight seasons in the top flight, finishing 9th three seasons in-a-row and qualifying for the Europa League in the 2011/12 season after reaching the FA Cup final in the campaign prior.

Pulis left in 2013 and has since had stints in charge of Crystal Palace, West Brom, Middlesbrough and most recently Sheffield Wednesday.

His Wednesday stint turned sour. It’s be a shame if Pulis were to end his managerial career on that note, but at 63-years-old the Welshman might have a few more seasons in him should the right job come along.

But he’s plenty of Premier League memories to mull over with Stoke City, and his conversations with Sir Alex Ferguson show just how high he eventually took the club.