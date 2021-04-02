Eddie Howe is a man nearing the prize of the Celtic job which gives him a decent stab at SPL glory and European competition. This opportunity comes about following a campaign where the Hoops have been left swallowing the dust of city rivals Rangers.

The Gers stormed to the title and did so in such a fashion that their Glasgow rivals, Celtic, were left floundering in their wake.

It was enough to prompt concern at Parkhead and it led to former boss, Neil Lennon, falling on his sword and resigning in late February.

That decision has, effectively, seen ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe move into the driving seat as Celtic look for a new boss.

Howe nearing a Celtic move

There has been much noise in the press that Howe is the man designated to replace Lennon in the Celtic hotseat. Sky Sports said yesterday that contact had been made and that the hierarchy at Parkhead was “impressed” with Howe and that they were looking to put together “a package that may tempt him back into management.”

The fact that he is heading the SPL club’s thoughts is a testament to his achievements with Bournemouth in the English game. Those achievements have made the Bhoys sit up and take serious notice.

His spurs have been earned through three spells in charge at English clubs, a January 2011-October 2012 spell at Burnley splitting two spells with Bournemouth where he racked up 454 games in charge – winning 194 of these.

Some kerfuffle or nothing at all

With Howe seemingly waiting on the sideline for a pen to be put into his hand and a contract thrust before him, there are some who are saying that his ideal situation lies elsewhere and away from Parkhead.

The first to begin to air these intentions was Sun reporter Alan Nixon who did so over on Twitter:

Howe has been out of work for some time. Would prefer a job in England. But Celtic only one he is even close to getting. https://t.co/5IvKR4q8hy — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 30, 2021

From there, the story has moved forward and Howe has moved to such a position that he seems destined to take up the position at Celtic.

However, doubts still remain and these are doubts revisited by Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath in a story and tweet from today:

#CelticFC and Eddie Howe talks are 'ongoing'. They would have serious competition if approach from #EPL Premier League club came pic.twitter.com/nQegqNnsI3 — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) April 2, 2021

McGrath explains that, whilst talks are “ongoing“, there is a serious fly in the ointment that would scupper Celtic’s hopes of landing Eddie Howe. He writes “it is thought that any offer to Howe from a Premier League club this summer would be serious competition.”