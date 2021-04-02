Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has remained tight-lipped his side’s chances of landing Dion Sanderson from Wolves again next season.

The defender has been a vital player for Sunderland this season and is looking to help them gain promotion to the Championship.

The Northern Echo has suggested the Black Cats would be ‘extremely interested’ in bringing him back to the Stadium of Light this summer, either on loan again or on a permanent basis. However, this will solely depend on whether they are promoted from League One.

Sanderson, who is 21 years old, has been tipped for a permanent departure from Wolves this summer with Championship high flyers Brentford keen, as per the Daily Mail, whilst the same paper have also said Huddersfield Town want him.

Johnson has said: “Does he feel valued, does he feel trusted in his performance? Hopefully, he would say yes and we certainly trust him and his quality. He’s had a good, extended run of games now. I think that Papa John’s situation (when Sanderson was cup tied) probably interrupted things with him at the start, but now through both his form and the injury situation, he’s had a real consistent run and done very, very well.

“From my side, it’s a very easy situation – keep trying to improve the player as much as possible. I think the player respects that in the end. I can’t really talk about anything other than his performances for Sunderland, which have been very, very good.”

Sanderson is a product of the Wolves academy and rose up through their youth ranks as a youngster. He has made just one appearance for their first-team to date and they have a big decision to make on his future there.

He spent the second-half of last season on loan in the second tier at Cardiff City and helped the Bluebirds get into the Play-Offs.

Sunderland came calling last summer and he has become a popular figure at the Stadium of Light. They are interested in bringing him back to the North East again for next term but need to get promoted first.