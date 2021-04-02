Stoke City have been credited with an interest in Padova goalkeeper Salvatore Trezza, according to Italian news outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

The young stopper is believed to be a man in-demand going into the summer transfer window.

Trezza, who is 18 years old, currently plays in the Italian Series D but has been enjoying plenty of first-team football this season. He has made 23 appearances in all competitions, conceding 31 goals.

Padova could face a real battle to keep hold of him this summer with clubs all over Europe being linked with a move for him ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Spanish duo Malaga and Granada have been mentioned along with Swiss pair Grasshopper and Lucerne. Italian Serie B side Brescia may also try and keep him in Italy.

Stoke are the only English club to be named so far and may have one eye on recruitment this summer. Michael O’Neill’s side are currently well-stocked with goalkeeping options but if they are to move for Trezza that could suggest there may be players leaving in that department.

Angus Gunn joined in the last summer window on loan from Southampton and they can keep him for another year. However, if they are to bring in a new ‘keeper that could see the ex-Manchester City man head back to St. Mary’s.

The Potters currently sit 10th in the Championship table and are 10 points off the Play-Offs with eight games left of the season to play.

They face a busy Easter weekend and are back in action this afternoon against Bristol City at Ashton Gate before taking on former boss Gary Rowett against Millwall on Monday.