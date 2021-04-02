Derby County and QPR had scouts at Falkirk’s game on Tuesday night, as per a report by Derbyshire Live.

The Championship duo were believed to be watching their young starlet Callumn Morrison, who has caught the eye in the Scottish League One this season.

Morrison, who is 21 years old, has scored eight goals in 18 games from the wing in this campaign, chipping in with two assists on the side.

The Scotland youth international is being tipped for a bright future in the game and luckily for Falkirk they still have him tied down on a contract until 2022.

Morrison started his career at Hearts and rose up through the youth ranks at the Edinburgh club. He made his league debut in 2015 against Partick Thistle and went on to make a further 41 appearances for the Jam Tarts.

They decided to loan him out to Stirling Albion, Brechin City and East Fife over the past few years to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Hearts then gave him the green light to leave on a permanent basis in August 2020 and he has since become a hit with Falkirk in the third tier.

Both Derby and QPR have one eye on next season and this summer’s recruitment will be vital for them. Morrison is a player who may be ready to make the leap to England and it will be interesting to see who makes the first move.