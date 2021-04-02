Championship-linked Kasper Junker is moving to Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds from Bodø/Glimt .

According to The Athletic journalist Adam Leventhal on Twitter, the attacker is just waiting on a visa before the deal is finalised (see tweet below).

Details of Kasper Junker’s move from Bodø/Glimt – 27 gls 8 asst last season inc goal at AC Milan – to Urawa Reds. €2.1m / 2 yr deal, waiting on Visa for Japan before travelling. Eng clubs wanted him in Jan (discussed below) but Brexit rules prevented it.https://t.co/q1cgzPVK0m — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) April 1, 2021

Barnsley and Derby County were keen in the January transfer window, according to News outlet VG. Whilst TEAMtalk suggested Swansea City and Middlesbrough were also interested in him.

However, Brexit rules meant no Championship club were also to strike a deal to lure him to England this past winter and he has now decided to move to Japan.

Read: Barnsley starlet wanted by Everton

Junker, who is 27 years old, scored 27 goals in all competitions for Bodø/Glimt and has now earned a €2.1 million move away from Norway on a two-year contract.

He started his career in his native Denmark at Randers and broke into their first-team as a youngster. He then left in 2016 for fellow Superliga side AGF and spent three years on the books there, scoring 10 goals in 62 games.

Horsens came calling in 2018 and he stayed with them for a year-and-a-half before leaving on a permanent basis to Bodø/Glimt, after a brief period of time on loan at Stabæk.

Read: Player who held talks with Swansea City in January could make MLS move

The likes of Barnsley, Derby and Swansea may have seen him as an ideal candidate to boost their attacking options in the last January window but it wasn’t to be.

Junker is now gearing up for a new chapter in Japan.