Glasgow giants Celtic tapped out this season on what was becoming their seemingly perennial grasp of the SPL title. They relinquished it to city rivals Rangers and did so by a whimpering margin.

Chasing the dust kicked up by the Gers for all the campaign, the Bhoys were left spluttering in their wake as Rangers went on to claim the title at a canter.

It was a submission that was to cost Celtic badly with boss Neil Lennon resigning his managerial role at the club in late February.

Celtic searching but zoning in on chosen man

Now Celtic are closing in on ex Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe after The Hoops were confirmed as having made contact with the former Cherries manager.

As a manager, Howe has mainly earned his spurs at Bournemouth. In two spells with the south coast club, Howe has racked up 454 games in charge – winning 194 of these. Splitting these two managerial spells was an 86-game spell at Burnley between January 2011and October 2012.

Sky Sports swoop in with an article that states that SPL giants Celtic have made contact, reporting that the Bhoys “hierarchy are believed to be impressed” and “could propose a package that may tempt him back into management.”

That looks more and more likely to happen as advances are made and time continues to step forward.

Reporter Nixon with his thoughts

Sun reporter Alan Nixon is very active on Twitter and willing to interact with fans. Many tag him in tweets asking for his opinion and, in fairness, he replies to many of these. One fan did just that; here’s Nixon’s quoted retweet:

It’s definitely moving forward. But a couple of things to finalise. https://t.co/tg6MZLYICC — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 1, 2021

When pressed a little further on this by the following fan, Nixon again shared his opinion on the matter:

Nixon’s pointed comments (above) invited the following question from another Twitter user, with The Sun reporter confirming that to be the case:

So, to all intents and purposes, a Celtic announcement of Eddie Howe as their new manager should be just around the corner.