Bristol City’s season so far hasn’t gone well at all. What remains is surely a consolidation exercise as the Robins look to pull higher than their current position in the Sky Bet League table.

The Ashton Gate outfit sits 14th in the league – victims of their own inconsistency. Too many games lost have seen City plummet down the table from a promising start.

Thoughts really must be turning to the summer and next season as the Robins look to rebuild and go again in 2021/22. Other things will be on their mind as well with TEAMtalk saying on Wednesday that Crystal Palace head an eight-club queue for Antoine Semenyo.

That story is something that Bristol Live reporter, Gregor MacGregor commented on yesterday – comments that put key ideas forward.

Palace lead ways on Robins graduate Semenyo

TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey wrote that Palace “are leading the chase” for Semenyo who they describe as “exciting“.

Semenyo came up through the youth ranks at Ashton Gate and his breakthrough season this campaign has marked him out as one for the future.

As well as Palace, Bailey wrote that the Robins winger “is on the radar” of a further cohort of seven clubs – including a Premier League quintet counting such as Southampton, Brighton, and West Ham amongst their number.

The youngster has made 37 appearances in this season’s Championship campaign and these appearances have produced two goals and five assists. He’s added a further three goals and two assists in cup games.

MacGregor reflects on burgeoning Semenyo rumours

Semenyo is currently under contract at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2023 and the club has a 12-month option they could take up on that as well.

MacGregor writes in his piece that whilst there are rumours regarding Semenyo, that doesn’t mean that he’ll be leaving despite “Bristol City readily admitting that they will not stand in the path of any player who fields serious interest from further up the football ladder.”

That interest is there from the likes of Crystal Palace et al and MacGregor hints that Bristol City are both aware and accept that interest in Semenyo.

On this, Bristol Live’s MacGregor writes that “City are happy to trade on their terms” and he goes on to add that there could be “a possible price tag of £10m in the summer.”

Should Antoine Semenyo continue to impress as he is doing, what with Bristol City not anywhere near promotion, then the Robins restructuring could very well be without their blossoming wing star.