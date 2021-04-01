Steve Cooper is ‘looking for a significant pay rise’ at Swansea City (TEAMtalk) – the Welshman has this season been linked with both Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, and recently the England U21 job.

Cooper has made genuine promotion contenders out of Swansea City this season. They snatched a late spot in the top-six last time round but never looked like progressing through the play-offs, having this year they’ve been in contention for a top two spot.

They currently sit in 3rd after a slight dip in form. But Cooper is firmly establishing himself as one of the best up and coming managers in British football – and it’s not gone unnoticed.

Given his previous success with the England U17 side, Cooper has been tipped to replace Aidy Boothroyd as England U21 manager. He’s played down the rumours, outlining his long term ambitions at Swansea City.

But should the Swans fail to achieve promotion this season then it could give Cooper some food for thought, especially having been linked to two Premier League jobs in Crystal Palace and Newcastle United over the past few months.

Palace look to be lining up a replacement for Roy Hodgson who’s been coming under the spotlight at times this season, whilst Steve Bruce at Newcastle hasn’t come from underneath it.

Both links came about in the New Year. Whether or not either club remain interested in Cooper remains to be seen, but Cooper’s contract demand at Swansea could suggest one of a number of things.

Has he been moved by previous transfer rumours and feels he deserves a pay-rise? Does he genuinely want to stay at Swansea City and complete the long-term project there? Is he playing hardball as to attract some outside attention from the likes of Palace and Newcastle?

It’s an interest report to come out of South Wales, and there could be a lot more headlines regarding the Swansea City boss in the coming months.