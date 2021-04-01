Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Joel Pelupessy has suggested that he’d be open to remaining at the club, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Pelupessy is one of a number of Sheffield Wednesday players set to depart the club in the summer. The 27-year-old has featured 29 times in the Championship this campaign, but fewer have proved quite as contested as the Dutchman.

For the most part of this season, Pelupessy has been widely criticised by fans for some of his performances. That’s changed after some workmanlike performances in the midfield though and now, it leaves Darren Moore with a difficult decision to make.

Pelupessy though has stated where he stands on the matter. He told Sheffield Star:

Sheffield Wednesday is always an option for me…I will always appreciate that they gave me the chance to play in England, and I’ll never forget that. Apart from the results, obviously, I’m really happy at this club, I feel at home, I know everybody really well, so I have nothing to complain about. I’m happy here, so if they want to talk about the future then I will always listen to Sheffield Wednesday, 100%, because I respect the club and what they did for me.

Pelupessy like a lot of others will likely have to wait until the club’s fate in the Championship is decided. The Owls currently sit in 23rd-place of the table and with a six-point gap to make up in their final nine games of the season.

But Pelupessy for all of the criticism he’s faced this season has never backed down and never dropped his work-rate, in a team where a handful of players have shown a concrete lack of desire.

Whether that’s enough for Moore to want him on for another year remains to be decided. Pelupessy though is a useful cog in that Wednesday midfield and when shown increasing levels of loyalty and support, his performances will continue to better.