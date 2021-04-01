Sunderland manager Lee Johnson says he’s been ‘amazingly impressed’ with star striker Charlie Wyke, who’s netted 22 goals in League One this season.

Wyke, 28, has emerged seemingly out of nowhere to become the star of Sunderland’s season. He’d netted just nine league goals in his previous two campaigns but since the arrival of Johnson at Sunderland, Wyke has been in prolific form.

Speaking on Sky Sports News yesterday, Johnson said of the Englishman:

I’ve been amazingly impressed – he’s a great lad. I think first and foremost, you always look at the human being, because it’s even better when a great fella is scoring goals. He’s got to keep going. His performance even away from the goals has been very, very good and of course at times, his clinical finishing has won us those tight games.

Wyke finds himself as the second top-scorer in League One, trailing by three goals to Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris.

His goals have fired Sunderland up to 3rd in the table – two points behind Posh in 2nd and with a game in hand, whilst league leaders Hull City are only four points ahead, having played two more games than the Black Cats.

It’s been a season of two halves at the Stadium of Light. Johnson’s arrival and the optimism brought about by the new ownership has propelled the club into automatic promotion contention – but Wyke’s future remains a pressing issue.

He’s out of contract in the summer. Johnson has so far remained coy on an extended deal with promotion the main focus right now. But a deal seems a no-brainer at this point, and if Wyke can fire Sunderland into the Championship then it should be the first thing on Johnson’s to-do list.